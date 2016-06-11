This Cocktail Recipe Spices Up Your Usual Rosé

What do you get when you combine the exotic flare of a tiki cocktail, the minty freshness of a mojito, and the sparkling wine component of an Old Cuban? A vibrant, flavorful beverage perfect for warm-weather sipping dubbed the Old Saigon. The cocktail, which features everyone’s favorite summer sipper, rosé, along with more unusual ingredients like cardamom bitters and Mizu Shochu (a distilled Japanese spirit), was created by Charles Coykendall, the bar director of newly opened Boston-based restaurant Tiger Mama (helmed by Top Chef star Tiffani Faison).

“We draw tons of inspiration from Tiger Mama's Southeast Asian menu,” says Coykendall. “The cardamom and mint in this drink make it flavor-forward while still being refreshing, bright, and dry. It's the perfect cocktail for mojito drinkers, and it works equally well as a celebratory cocktail or as an aperitif. It's specifically inspired by the classic Old Cuban, which has rum, angostura bitters, mint, lime, and sparkling white wine.” Check out the recipe below.

Old Saigon

1 1/2 oz Mizu Shochu ($29; wineomart.com)

1/2 oz fresh lime juice

1/2 oz simple syrup

2 dashes cardamom bitters ($20; kegworks.com)

8 mint leaves

Fresh mint sprig, for garnish

Directions

1. Combine all ingredients and shake with ice.

2. Double strain over fresh ice in a chilled Collins glass.

3. Carefully pour the sparkling rosé over the ice so it floats nicely on top. Garnish with the top of a mint sprig.