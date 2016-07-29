N.Y.C. Now Has a Museum Dedicated to Ice Cream

Today, July 29, the Museum of Ice Cream will open its doors to the public for a month-long exhibit dedicated to everyone's favorite frozen treat. The brainchild of "ice cream obsessed designers, artists, and friends," as they call themselves, is basically an Instagram dreamscape, with photogenic installations around every corner.
Upon entering, guests are treated to the "Scoop of the Week," which features ice cream from beloved N.Y. shops like OddFellows Ice Cream Co., Black Tap, and Chinatown Ice Cream Factory. Once inside, visitors have the opportunity to indulge in a delicious concoction created by food futurist Dr. Irwin Adam, experience the magical effects of a tastebud-altering candy, and dive into a 3-foot pool of sprinkles, amongst other Instagrammable activities. (In case you're wondering, the sprinkles are actually made of plastic, so you don't have to worry about soggy nonpareils getting caught in your pants pockets).
Hey ice cream lovers! This is @madison.utendahl, the Museum of Ice Cream's Director of Social Media, giving you an inside SCOOP as to what's in store. Stay tuned to our Instagram tomorrow as we unveil shots from the museum and introduce you to our founders, Maryellis Bunn and Manish Vora (@manishmas ) Check out our sprinkle pool above 👆🏾👆🏼👆👆🏿👆🏻Can't wait to show you more! 🍦🍦🍦 #museumoficecream #icecream #MOIC
Tickets for the the pop-up, which is located at 100 Gansevoort Street in N.Y.C.'s Meatpacking District and will run through Aug. 31, have (unsurprisingly) already sold out, but fear not: The museum will be open to all, today only, on a first-come, first-served basis, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.