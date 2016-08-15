Chrissy Teigen, Ayesha Curry, and More Design Spatulas for a Good Cause

A spatula emblazoned with Jimmy Kimmel’s face is the kitchen tool we didn’t know we needed.

Kitchen and home goods store Williams-Sonoma has teamed up with No Kid Hungry, an organization aimed at eliminating childhood hunger in the U.S., to help connect kids in need to nutritious food, and teach families how to cook healthy, affordable meals.

Celebrities like Chrissy Teigen, Ayesha Curry, Danica Patrick, and Kimmel, along with famous chefs such as Giada De Laurentiis and Ina Garten, have designed limited-edition spatulas in honor of the partnership—Williams-Sonoma will donate 30 percent of the retail price from each spatula purchased to No Kid Hungry, plus an additional $5,000 on behalf of the designer whose spatula whose sells out first.

Teigen, who chose to cover her tool in a tasty bacon-and-egg print, says, “My spatula design is symbolic for the most important meal of the day: Breakfast! Everybody deserves a bright start to their day.”

Curry, popular food blogger and wife of NBA star Stephen Curry, went with a whimsical, hand-drawn illustration: “Balanced eating is so important to my family. I started working with No Kid Hungry because making sure that families and children have access to nutritious and affordable food is a cause I care deeply about,” she explains.

TV host and comedian Kimmel picked a simple drawing of his face because who doesn’t want to scramble their eggs with his bearded likeness?

The signature spatulas are available starting today through Sept. 2 (or until supplies last) and can be purchased on the Williams-Sonoma website.