5 No-Cook Recipes to Beat August Heat

With simmering stews, roasted root veggies, and baked apple desserts right around the corner, we’re doing our best to soak up the last few weeks of fresh summer produce. (PSA: heirloom tomatoes are finally here, and we may or may not be taking them straight to the face…) Whether you’re in need of a weeknight dinner, or an easy, breezy dish for entertaining, our friends at Food & Wine have created five simple, no-cook recipes that let warm-weather ingredients shine, and ensure that you won’t have to suffer the wrath of turning on your oven in August. Read on below for all the details.
1. Vegetable-Chicken Summer Rolls
Bright ingredients like corn, basil, and beets come together to create the most colorful summer rolls ever. Get the recipe here.
2. Marinated Feta with Nectarine and Tomato Fattoush
Juicy nectarines give this classic Middle Eastern bread salad a sweet, summery twist. Get the recipe here. (Serve with Red Sangria for a leisurely afternoon lunch.)
3. Rye Crisps with Tomatoes and Sardines
Homemade herb mayo, rye crisps, and good-quality sardines make for a super-simple appetizer or afternoon snack. Get the recipe here.
4. Green-Market Tacos with Corn Crema
Seriously, how gorgeous are these veggie tacos? Add shredded chicken or sliced roast beef for a boost of protein, or go crazy with a basketful of veggies and a Spiralizer. You can never have too much taco filling. Get the recipe here.
5. Apricot Parfaits with Mascarpone Whipped Cream
Ripe apricots, rich whipped mascarpone, and an addictive graham cracker crumble—a parfait this good should be eaten for dessert and breakfast. Get the recipe here.