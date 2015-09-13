Chic Eats! 13 Restaurants to Try During #NYFW

Fashion Week can be exhausting, not to mention time-consuming. Even though the week-long sartorial bonanza has become synonymous with hectic work schedules and bumper-to-bumper traffic, it's important to find time to nourish yourself. So whether you're trying to squeeze in a quick bite between shows or are looking to indulge in a long, satisfyingly hearty meal, we're here to help with 13 restaurant suggestions, each located within a 10-minute walk of this season's most popular venues. Treat yourself below.
1. Charlie Bird
Near: Spring Studios
The vibe: Hip. The two-level space offers American-meets-Italian fare (think: duck egg spaghetti, crispy Brussels sprouts, and black bass), an extensive wine list, and funky art with boom boxes.
5 King St., charliebirdnyc.com.
2. Cafe Clover
Near: Skylight at Clarkson Square
The vibe: Located steps away from Washington Square Park, the sprawling space boasts a health-conscious menu of sunchoke soup, quinoa tagliatelle, and grilled branzino. Sink back into one of the cozy leather banquettes and stay a while.
10 Downing St., cafeclovernyc.com.
3. Jack's Wife Freda
Near: Skylight at Clarkson Square
The vibe: Warm and welcoming. The cozy bistro's second iteration (its first location is on Lafayette St.), offers the same tasty American-Mediterranean fare, like grilled fish, curry bowls, and hot pressed sandwiches, and classic cocktails. We could eat at one or the other every night.
50 Carmine St., jackswifefreda.com.
4. The Spotted Pig
Near: Industria Superstudio
The vibe: Loud, lively, and sure to contain a celebrity or two. The menu, dreamed up by the inimitable April Bloomfield (the woman behind The John Dory Oyster Bar and The Breslin), features hearty Italian and British seasonal dishes. Be prepared to wait though: They do not accept reservations.
314 W. 11th St., thespottedpig.com.
5. by CHLOE
Near: Skylight at Clarkson Square
The vibe: Casual. Chef and Cupcake Wars champ Chloe Coscarelli's vegan eatery is the perfect pit stop, with no-fail dishes like kale caesar salad, quinoa tacos, and ample-sized burgers and sandwiches. Our personal favorite is the veggie burger.
185 Bleecker St., bychefchloe.com.
6. Toro
Near: Milk Studios
The vibe: Swanky. The Spanish-inspired restaurant, which originated in Boston, has been a neighborhood favorite since its opening in 2013. Co-chefs and owners Ken Oringer and Jamie Bissonnette specialize in delicious, flavor-packed small plates, which are enjoyed in an expansive setting. (The location was formerly a Nabisco factory).
85 10th Ave., toro-nyc.com.
7. Cafe Grumpy
Near: Skylight at Moynihan Station
The vibe: Intimate. The modest coffee shop, located in the heart of the Fashion District, may only have a few places to sit, but the baristas can make a mean almond milk latte.
200 W. 39th St., cafegrumpy.com.
8. City Kitchen
Near: Skylight at Moynihan Station
The vibe: A food court, but a far cry from the one at your local shopping mall. Vendors hail from foodie havens like Williamsburg and offer limited menus of their hit offerings, including spicy tuna rolls from Azuki and passion fruit donuts from Dough. We recommend Azuki's lunch deal (two sushi rolls and a miso soup or soda for $10).
700 8th Ave., citykitchen.rownyc.com.
9. Frankies 570 Spuntino
Near: Industria Superstudio
The vibe: Pleasant. The Italian restaurant offers flavorful, hugely satisfying Tuscan dishes in a charming, wood-paneled setting. Go for the Cavatelli, Sage Butter & Spicy Sausage; stay for the wine. Fun fact: The word "spuntino" translates to "a casual Italian eatery."
570 Hudson St., frankiesspuntino.com.
10. Sweetgreen
Near: Spring Studios
The vibe: Mellow—except during lunchtime, when the line to order can sometimes go out the door. After you try their innovative salad bowls, you'll understand why. Pro tip: Pre-order and pay on your phone with the Sweetgreen rewards app (free; iTunes), and you can skip the wait.
100 Kenmare St., sweetgreen.com.
11. Sant Ambroeus
Near: Spring Studios
The vibe: Decidedly European, as if it were plucked right out of a Milanese street corner. The charming dining area is a quiet respite from the surrounding crowded streets. Sit and enjoy one of the city's best cappuccinos and a tea sandwich, or, if you care to indulge, an epic bowl of spaghetti.
265 Lafayette St., santambroeus.com.
12. Egg Shop
Near: Spring Studios
The vibe: Cheerful and summery. The sun-filled space specializes in its namesake, with creative, heaping sandwiches and other breakfast favorites (yogurt and French toast) that can be enjoyed in the morning or at night.
151 Elizabeth St., eggshopnyc.com.
13. Smile To Go
Near: Spring Studios
The vibe: Relaxed, with no-frills surroundings, this cafe is the perfect grab-and-go joint. Scoop up a coffee, muffin, or chicken salad sandwich and be on your way toward satiation.
22 Howard St., thesmilenyc.com.