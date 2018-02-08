The Chicest N.Y.C. Restaurants to Try During Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week is upon us. As we collectively gear up for the grueling schedule ahead, it's worth mapping out the culinary pit stops to make between shows, before it's suddenly dinnertime and all you've had is a KIND bar and a handful of almonds. (Or alternatively, if you're not planning on attending, where to dine like a champ and casually scroll through Instagram while the rest of the city is stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic with growling stomachs.)
Back of the Lyft NYFW Edition: Peyton List
Here, we rounded up 13 of our favorite restaurants in Manhattan and Brooklyn—all a hop, skip, and jump away from the most popular venues—because, contrary to popular belief, fashion girls eat too.
-
ABCV
Come for the chic décor, stay for the delicious breakfast bowls and grain-focused plates at chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten's vegetarian joint.
38 E. 19th St.; abchome.com
-
THE LOYAL
An upscale brasserie with nightclub vibes serving creative takes on comfort food classics (the drunken eggs with chili oil and s'mores baked Alaska are must-orders).
289 Bleecker St.; loyalrestaurant.com
-
HARVEY
Situated on the ground floor of The Williamsburg Hotel, Harvey boasts a creative, veggie-centric menu (think: spaghetti squash cacio e pepe and vegan pizza) and nightly live music.
96 Wythe Ave.; thewilliamsburghotel.com
-
Café Hugo
On the ground floor of Hotel Hugo, enjoy farm-to-table dishes in a sleek setting that features floor-to-ceiling windows and a living garden wall.
525 Greenwich St.; hotelhugony.com
-
DANTE
The storied Italian café in Greenwich Village has been serving up cocktails and delicious small plates for over 100 years and continues to remain a fashion industry favorite.
79-81 MacDougal St.; dante-nyc.com
-
OLD ROSE
This sun-filled spot in The Jane Hotel is the perfect place to grab a quick breakfast or casual pre-show bite (we're big fans of the vodka pizza in particular).
113 Jane St.; oldrosenyc.com
-
THE OSPREY
Overlooking Brooklyn Bridge Park in the eco-friendly 1 Hotel, this restaurant specializes in healthy-ish comfort food dishes like clam chowder and roast chicken. Afterward, head upstairs for a drink at the Brooklyn Heights Social Club, a rooftop bar with an unrivaled view of Manhattan's skyline.
60 Furman St.; theospreybk.com
-
SIMON & THE WHALE
At the Freehand Hotel, enjoy inventive dishes such as cauliflower with pastrami and ricotta and sunchoke-filled pasta among brass-detailed wooden interiors and vintage-style factory lights, designed by Roman and Williams. Grab a drink at the quaint and elegant George Washington Bar after your meal.
23 Lexington Ave.; freehandhotels.com
-
KING
A low-key, light-filled place with a daily changing Italian- and French-influenced menu. Don't skip the Bicerin, a drink made with hot chocolate and espresso, topped with whipped cream and biscotti for good measure.
18 King St.; kingrestaurant.nyc
-
TIM HO WAN
An affordable Michelin-starred dim sum joint that's ideal for a wholly satisfying pit stop. Instagram's Eva Chen, a frequent visitor, would agree.
85 4th Ave.; timhowanusa.com
-
DON ANGIE
The lasagna for two is the standout at this cozy Italian-American neighborhood haunt in the West Village, helmed by husband-wife chefs Angie Rito and Scott Tacinelli.
103 Greenwich Ave.; donangie.com
-
LA LONCHERIA
The team behind Hecho en Dumbo brings their tacos, tortas, and craft cocktails to Bushwick. The perfect spot to hunker down in before #WangFest inevitably takes over the borough.
41 Wilson Ave.; laloncheriabk.com
-
KARAKATTA
The unassuming space churns out the most incredible bowls of ramen you'll ever eat. No surprise considering chef Takatoshi earned a Michelin star in his hometown of Tokyo.
230 Thompson St.; karakatta.com