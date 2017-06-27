Soylent Launches Two New Caffeinated Flavors To Jumpstart Your Mornings

In this day and age, getting both breakfast and coffee in before getting to work isn't always possible, and if you're like us, you're probably opting for caffeine over food most of the time. That's one of the reasons why Soylent has become so popular: since they started serving their breakfast blend Coffiest, which combines coffee with the vitamins, minerals, fats, carbohydrates, and protein that the body craves first thing in the morning, customers can get both their caffeine boost and breakfast simultaneously, in one, easy to drink bottle. And today, June 27, fans will be excited to hear that the company is launching two new flavors, Cafe Vanilla and Cafe Chai.

RELATED: I Tried Coffee Soylent—Here’s What You Need to Know

Courtesy of Soylent

Each of these flavors contain an ingredient called L-theanine, which is derived from tea leaves and known for its boost of caffeine without the negative effects, such as feeling jittery. It promotes relaxation without drowsiness and also enhances cognitive performance. What more could you ask for in a drink? Every bottle provides 20% of daily recommended nutrients, so it really counts as your breakfast and coffee in one. Plus, Soylent is vegan, lactose-free, and nut-free, for those observing dietary restrictions, and also comes in powder form for convenience.

VIDEO: 15 Stars Who Love Drinking Coffee and Aren't Afraid to Show It

Soylent can be purchased by the case through one-time orders priced at $40 or on a subscription basis at $37. Find them at soylent.com and as well as amazon.com.