Carvel Is Giving Away BOGO Cones Today!

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream! (okay, we couldn't help ourselves). Anyways, ICYMI, today is quite possibly the best day of the year: National Ice Cream Day. There are of course plenty of ways to enjoy the beloved dessert: ice cream sundaes, floats, milkshakes, cakes, sandwiches. But is there anything better than free ice cream?

To celebrate this glorious day in the best way possible, Carvel is doing buy one, get one free ice cream cones, and we are here for it. Customers can stop in at any location for BOGO soft serve—the deal is good for any size or flavor and is available in cup or cone. But the best part is that your ice cream purchase on this day will give back in a huge way.

This summer, Carvel has partnered with marine conservation charity Save the Whales as a commemoration of Fudgie the Whale's 40th birthday. In case you don't know, Fudgie is the brand's iconic cake character and mascot who was created in 1977 as a Father's Day cake (complete with the punny phrase "you're a whale of a dad!"). Over 50,000 Fudgie cakes are sold per year. Carvel will be making an additional contribution to the charity for every purchase made today. So, not only can you get a free cone, but you can also feel good knowing that your ice cream infatuation is benefiting a good cause. Sounds good to us.