15 Stars Who Love Drinking Coffee and Aren't Afraid to Show It

Few things hit the spot quite like a good cup of coffee—and nobody knows this better than Hollywood's biggest stars. Between early morning call times, overnight flights, worldwide tours, and red carpet appearances, staying wide-eyed and lucid is crucial. In honor of National Coffee Day today, Sept. 29, we rounded up 15 photos of celebrities posing with their java drink of choice. Cheers, everyone.
1. LAUREN CONRAD
"Taking coffee orders and steaming at today's @thelittlemarket and @laurenconrad_com shoot. I've come a long way since my intern days..." joked the former Hills star in the caption to this Instagram. Lisa Love would be proud.
2. AMERICA FERRERA
Ferrera guzzled down a Venti Starbucks drink en route to the 2016 Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, where she and Lena Dunham spoke passionately about their reasons for supporting Hillary Clinton.
3. SELENA GOMEZ
Let's call a spade a spade: Gomez makes drinking coffee look damn good.
4. GIGI HADID
"Pinky up for da cutest mini coffee cup," wrote Hadid in the caption to this pic.
5. ARIEL WINTER
The Modern Family actress professed her undying love for caffeine on set at Smashbox Studios in Culver City, Calif.
6. EMMA ROBERTS
Roberts struck a pose with her latte at Café Kitsuné in Paris. "Best part of the day," she wrote in the caption.
7. ASHLEY BENSON
The Pretty Little Liars actress loves her iced Starbucks drink so much, she 'grammed it thrice.
8. JAMES FRANCO
The actor, producer, director, and jack-of-all-trades got his morning coffee with none other than Instagram star Marnie the Dog.
9. TAYLOR SWIFT
"On the way to the airport at 7am, bright eyed and ready to take on the next adventure! .......nope," joked Swift in this early morning 'gram.
10. EMILY RATAJKOWSKI
Ratajkowski's coffee joint of choice? N.Y.C. Italian café Sant Ambroeus.
11. HILARY DUFF
Duff sipped from an Ellen DeGeneres Show mug before appearing on the talk show to discuss her starring role on TV Land's Younger.
12. GEORGIA MAY JAGGER
"World's smallest cappuccino," joked the British model in the caption to this Instagram, snapped in N.Y.C.'s Washington Square Park.
13. LORDE
The best thing about diner coffee? Free refills, natch. Lorde showed her appreciation in this 'gram snapped by Lena Dunham.
14. KARLIE KLOSS
The model clutched a diamond-encrusted cup of joe while on set with Swarovski.
15. BRITNEY SPEARS
The singer kicked off her morning in New York City with coffee in a mug emblazoned with the legendary Manhattan skyline.