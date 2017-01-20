Happy National Cheese Lover's Day, you dairy-loving darlings! In honor of your passion for all things buffalo, burrata, and Brie, we’ve compiled six dishes to help you celebrate like a true gourmand. Craving ooey-gooey mac and cheese or crispy chicken Parmesan? We have you covered. Click through for all of our favorite, deliciously cheesy recipes.
Four-Cheese Macaroni with Bacon (above)
This decadent take on a childhood favorite from Top Chef winner Stephanie Izard includes smoked Gouda, Havarti, aged cheddar, and … apple slices?! An exquisite winter dish you must try for yourself. Get the recipe here.
1. The Perfect Cheese Plate
It’s never the wrong time for a classic cheese plate. This simple rendition comes from Susan Hermann Loomis, owner of the Rouen-based cooking school in France, On Rue Tatin. Get the recipe here.
2. Goat Cheese and Arugula Frittata
For a scrumptious and leisurely breakfast, whip up this no-frills frittata from Sarabeth Levine, the jam-maker, pastry chef, and restaurateur behind N.Y.C.'s beloved Sarabeth's Kitchen. Get the recipe here.
3. Skillet Jalapeno Cheese Cornbread
This elevated cornbread recipe from Hill Country, the popular N.Y.C.-based barbecue restaurant helmed by executive chef Charles Grund, is extra moist and delicious thanks to the addition of pepper jack cheese and creamed corn. Get the recipe here.
4. Chicken Parmesan
Actor Nick Sandow, best known for his role as Joe Caputo in the Netflix series Orange is the New Black, and the writer and director of gangster film The Wannabe, has perfected a recipe for crispy and tender chicken parmesan. One of his secrets is a store-bought sauce called Uncle Steve’s that’s made by his friend, actor and The Sopranos star Steve Schirripa: “It's not sweet, and it’s very close to what my mother used to make,” says Sandow. Get the recipe here.
5. Grilled Raisin Bread Cheese Sandwiches with Gorgonzola, Mascarpone, and Asian Pears
Each year, the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party is the hottest ticket in town. At last year’s event, the celebrated musician served these tasty grilled cheeses to his guests and co-chairs, which included Heidi Klum, Neil Patrick Harris, and Katy Perry. Get the recipe here.