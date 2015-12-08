Happy National Brownie Day! Stock Up on These Gourmet Mixes Now

If you’re like us, you don’t need a made up holiday to remind you that you’re a lover of all things chocolatey. But you’re also not going to ignore a special occasion like National Brownie Day when it creeps up on you today. Here we’ve round up some of our favorite gourmet mixes that are worth whipping up for any event, all year long. Whether you’re the kind of gal who practices a gluten-free diet, loves combining cocoa with other flavors like peppermint and pumpkin, or are a chocolate purist, we found the perfect mix for you. Check 'em out below.
-
1. Milk Chocolate-Chip Brownie Mix
Everything from Cissé Trading Co. is Fair Trade certified, GMO-free, made using organic cocoa powder, and dangerously addictive.
Cisse Trading Co. | $9
-
2. Caramelized Peanut Brownie MixThe thought of caramelized peanuts paired with fudgey cake just makes us weak in the knees.
Williams Sonoma | $13
-
3. Gluten-Free Chocolate Brownie Mix
Lena Kwak impressed her mentor Thomas Keller with her gluten-free bread formula years ago and it’s no surprise why. When it comes to her line of gluten-free mixes, flavor is never compromised.
Cup 4 Cup | $8
-
4. Peppermint Frosted Brownie MixCrushed candy canes sprinkled atop frosted brownie squares make a perfectly festive treat. They’ll be a surefire hit at your next holiday party whether it’s at home or at the office.
King Arthur Flour | $8
-
5. Triple Fudge Brownie MixThe most decadent of them all, these super moist cakes come out exactly as marketed.
Stonewall Kitchen | $13
-
-
7. Organic Brownie Mix
Kids and moms alike will love the Miss Jones line of natural, organic baking mixes.
Miss Jones | $6
-