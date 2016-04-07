Celebrate National Beer Day with This Italian Take on a Beer-Tail

Libation lovers, rejoice—it’s National Beer Day! Tonight, we’re celebrating the “holiday” with a “Beer Americano.” Contrary to its name, this brew-based cocktail (aka beer-tail) is fully European in its components and origin: The recipe was created by Tommaso Cecca of Milan, Italy-based Café Trussardi (an über popular hangout from revered Italian fashion label Trussardi) and calls for Italian ingredients like Moretti Grand Cru, a delicious pale lager reminiscent of a vacation; Cinzano 1757, a sweet Vermouth that pays homage to the reputable brand’s founding fathers; and Campari, the beloved aperitif. Whip up the recipe below and make a toast to this particularly festive #ThirstyThursday.

Beer Americano

Ingredients

1¼ oz. Campari

1¼ oz. Cinzano 1757 ($30; wineomart.com)

Moretti Grand Cru (buying options here)

Orange zest

Directions

1. Shake the Moretti for 10 seconds to create a foam.

2. Combine Campari and Cinzano 1757 together in a large Bordeaux glass and top with the beer foam. Garnish with a sprinkling of orange zest.