With 2015 coming to a close, we’re taking a moment to reflect on our favorite culinary moments of the year the best way we know how: scrolling through Pinterest. Below, straight from the source, the most picturesque dishes and standout recipes that made this year an epic one for foodies everywhere.
-
1. Salted Caramel
Since the beginning of August, pins of salted caramel recipes—including brownies, popcorn, and ice cream—have nearly tripled, even beating out crowd-favorite pumpkin spice. Get in on the trend with these Salted Caramel Brownies.
-
2. Cauliflower
In 2015, Pinterest proved cauliflower to be 40-percent more popular than kale and three times more popular than sprouts. Home cooks are using it in a variety of creative ways, like with this BBQ Cauliflower and Chickpea Taco recipe.
-
3. Celery
The crunchy stalk grew to be 200-percent (!) more popular than it was in 2014. (Similarly, other root vegetables like turnips, carrots, and fennel are now each twice as popular as they were last year.) One of every pinners' favorite uses for the green veggie? This Celery Root and Apple Salad.
-
4. Pineapple
This year, pineapple showed up on clothing, in jewelry, and as the main ingredient in delectable recipes, like Easy Rum-Soaked Grilled Pineapple. Suffice it to say, the fruit is trending.
-
5. Fruit-Infused Water
A top 10 food pin in 2015, fruit-infused water is a delicious way to stay hydrated. Leave one of these Define Bottles on your desk and keep on refilling.
-
6. Breakfast Toast
Avocado toast is good. Kale, eggs, and feta toast is arguably better. Fancy breakfast breads reigned supreme on Pinterest in 2015.
-
7. Veggie Burgers
Surprisingly, four of the top five pinned “burger” recipes were veggie-based options, like this nutritious Sweet Potato and Black Bean version. Top with sliced tomato and homemade guacamole for a healthy and hearty meal.