The Most-Pinned Cocktails of 2015

2015 was resplendent with delicious cocktail recipes, which we used to elevate relaxing weeknight dinners, intimate gatherings, and massive holiday soirées. Below, a list of the year’s most popular beverage trends, according to Pinterest. Cheers!
1. Crocktails
This fall and winter, Pinners went crazy for “crocktails,” beverages brewed in slow cookers or in pots on the stove. Try this Hot Caramel Apple Cocktail while the weather is still chilly.
2. Pumpkin Spice
No surprise, Pumpkin Spice dominated Pinterest this year, coming together with creamy liquors, like Kahlua, for a cozy, seasonal beverage. Make one for yourself this weekend!
3. Hot Butter Beverages
Another trendy cold-weather cocktail? Hot butter beverages. Warm, frothy drinks like this Hot Buttered Hazelnut Whiskey were wildly popular in 2015.
4. Beertails
Beertails, like this Lemon-Lime Beer Shandy, doubled in popularity over the past 12 months, kicking the humble tailgate up a few notches.
5. Fresh Flavors
Summer and spring months were a time for bright, fresh flavors. Pinners got busy mixing up thirst-quenching sippers like this Bourbon Peach Sweet Tea.
6. Mocktails
For something a little tamer, aspiring bartenders whipped up booze-free mocktails, like a batch of invigorating Sparkling Blackberry Mint Aguas Frescas (is it summer yet?!).