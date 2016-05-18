The Best Dish to Bring to a Summer Potluck, According to Molly Sims

With summer fast approaching, it's time to start thinking about one of the season's most beloved pastimes. Yup, we're talking about the potluck. Figuring out the optimal dish that'll impress everyone in attendance, though, is always a challenge. With that in mind, we recently solicited model and burgeoning lifestyle guru Molly Sims for her go-to recipe—and it's so gloriously simple, you'll relish it for dinner parties to come.

"I love making grilled romaine," Sims told us at Thrive Market's breakfast to celebrate the launch of the organic food startup's private label at The Blond in downtown New York City. "Just chop off the ends, put the leaves on the grill, add a splash of olive oil and a pinch of salt and pepper, and let it cook until it's lightly charred. It's delicious, easy to make, and looks super impressive." Serve it with a filet of pan-seared salmon and you'll really have guests reeling.