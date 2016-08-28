Mindy Kaling Is the Latest Star to Jump on the Bone Broth Bandwagon

It's no secret that celebrities love bone broth. The flavor-packed liquid is full of proteins and amino acids, and is an instant, tasty way to warm up from the inside out (which may not sound appealing to you now, but you'll be happy to know it's there once the temperature begins to drop!). The latest star to proclaim her love for the nutritious elixir is Mindy KalingThe Mindy Project actress and creator recently took to her Instagram account to upload a cute pic of herself posed with a cup of broth from California-based restaurant and butcher shop Belcampo. Her witty caption reads, "My new morning coffee/elixir is bone broth from @belcampomeatco. It's so delicious. Thanks @mariobatali. I know drinking bone broth doesn't help dispel the myth that I am a witch."

 

 

If you're in the area, stop by Belcampo for a morning cup o' broth, or try making your own using this recipe from The Bare Bones Broth Cookbook ($28; harpercollins.com). We promise we won't think you're a witch.

