Millennial Pink Tequila? Yes, Please!

We'll be the first to admit that we are pretty much obsessed with anything millennial pink. So, when we heard about a new tequila brand in just that shade, we couldn't wait to get our hands on a bottle.

Código 1530 Tequila is a new brand of premium tequila that just made its way to the States last year, and we're calling it now: the blush-toned Rosa flavor is going to give everyone's favorite pink drink—rosé—a run for its money. The spirit, which comes from a small distillery in Amatitán, was formerly a nameless, private tequila recipe that was drunk exclusively at the family gatherings of Mexico's most respected families and the jimadors who produced it. After several generations of this exclusive production, the families decided to put a label on it and bring it to the U.S.

To get the pretty pink color of Rosa, Código's Blanco tequila is aged for one month in uncharred Napa Valley Cabernet French White Oak barrels. The agave in the tequila interacts with the red wine in the barrels, and voila! We have millennial pink tequila.

But this tequila isn't just pretty to look at. With a soft finish and floral notes, you'll want to drink Código for the taste, not just the unique color. Plus, at just a mere 61 calories per ounce, this is one of the least caloric tequilas out there. We're pretty much sold.

Código's Rosa is available in 18 states and counting. It is served at a number of hotspots in L.A., N.Y.C., Vegas, Chicago, and Miami. Retailing for $60 a bottle, it is also available at stores such as Costco and BevMo. Click here for locations near you.