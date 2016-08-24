5 Essential Things Mario Batali Always Keeps in His Fridge

It's safe to say that Mario Batali knows food. The N.Y.C. superstar chef, who rocks orange crocs and a fiery red ponytail like no one else, is a full-fledged expert on Italian cooking and helms award-winning restaurants across the country, including Greenwich Village hotspot Babbo and the ever-expanding gourmet marketplace Eataly. So when we tapped him to create a menu of Roman dishes for our September issue, we had to ask what ingredients he always has on-hand (more specifically, in his fridge), in case impromptu guests arrive unannounced. Here, his five essentials. Take notes, people.
-
1. CHILLED WHITE WINE
“You never know when a guest will stop by unexpectedly. Always have several bottles ready to go.”
-
2. SRIRACHA SAUCE
“It’s the ultimate condiment for sandwiches, vegetables, and everything else.”
-
3. PIZZA DOUGH
“In addition to pizza, you can use it to make exquisite cinnamon rolls.”
-
4. LAST NIGHT'S LEFTOVERS
“I always make a little bit more than I need… just in case.”
-
5. PARMIGIANO-REGGIANO
“The undisputed king of cheeses. Save the rinds in the freezer for soup.”