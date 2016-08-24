Maple Keeps Selling Out of This Burger—Get the Recipe

N.Y.C. food delivery service Maple is known for its exceptionally delicious (and fast) lunches created by executive chef Soa Davies. The company, which boasts renowned restaurateur David Chang as one of its partners, offers a rotating menu of flavor-packed options, like a roast pork and fig sandwich, a tofu and soba noodle bowl, and a veggie burger with cheddar cheese and homemade sauces. In fact, the veggie burger is so popular that it’s been known to sell out before the kitchen even begins service.

"We think the Maple Veggie Burger is special because of the satisfying mix of wholesome ingredients with the indulgent condiments of the cheddar cheese, Avocado Mayonnaise, and Beet Ketchup,” says Davies. “Vegetarian burgers can sometimes be dry and lack flavor, but our patty is flavorful and rich from the mushrooms and chickpeas. And the addictively good Beet Ketchup is tasty on almost everything!" Try the recipe below for yourself (or order a veggie burger tonight on Maple—just be sure to act quickly!).

Maple Veggie Burger

Serves 6

Ingredients

Beet Ketchup

1 lb red beets, washed and diced

2 tbsp canola oil

3/4 cup apple cider vinegar

1/4 cup water

1/2 cup brown sugar

3 tbsp tomato paste

2 tbsp molasses

1/4 tsp ground allspice

Pinch cayenne

1 tbsp salt, plus more for roasting beets

Avocado Mayonnaise

1 ripe avocado

3 tbsp mayonnaise

2 tbsp lime juice

2 dashes hot sauce (your choice!)

Fine sea salt, to taste

Veggie Burger Patties

1/4 cup olive oil

1/2 cup finely diced onion

4 oz (1/2 cup) sliced button mushroom

1 cup canned chickpeas, drained

1/2 cup cooked quinoa

1/2 cup toasted sunflower seeds

2 tbsp nutritional yeast ($6; jet.com)

2 tbsp Frank’s Hot Sauce ($4; jet.com)

1 tsp white wine vinegar

1 1/2 2 tbsp salt

1/2 tsp black pepper, ground

1/4 tsp dry thyme

3 tbps potato starch

For Serving

Cheddar cheese

Sliced dill pickles

Sesame buns

Directions

1. To make the beet ketchup: Pre-heat oven to 400˚F. Toss the beets in oil and season generously with salt. Spread in a single layer on a baking pan and roast for 30-35 minutes until tender.

2. In a heavy bottom saucepan, combine roasted beets with the apple cider vinegar, water, brown sugar, tomato paste, molasses, ground allspice, cayenne, and salt. Over low heat, simmer the ingredients for 20 to 30 minutes, until thickened and the beets are glazed.

3. Place the mixture in the blender and puree until smooth. Beet ketchup will last refrigerated for up to one month.

4. To make the avocado mayonnaise: Halve the avocado, remove the pit, and scoop out the avocado into a small mixing bowl. Smash the avocado with a fork and stir in the mayonnaise, lime juice, hot sauce, and salt.

5. To make the patties: Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat with the diced onion. Cook, stirring frequently until the onion are starting to color.

6. Add the sliced mushroom and continue cooking until tender and most of the liquid has evaporated.

7. Transfer the onion and mushroom mixture to a food processor, add the chickpeas, quinoa, sunflower seeds, nutritional yeast, vinegar, salt, pepper, and thyme, and pulse the mixture about 8 to 10 times until fully incorporated.

8. Stir potato starch into 2 tablespoons water, add the potato starch to the burger mix and pulse another three times to combine.

9. Divide the burger mix into 6 portions, pat into either a burger mold or hand shape into patties.

10. To cook the burgers, preheat oven to 400˚F. Grease a baking sheet liberally with canola oil.

11. Place the patties on the baking sheet, brush the tops with canola oil and bake the burger patties for 15 to 20 minutes until golden brown and crispy on the edges.

12. Serve burgers on sesame buns with cheddar cheese, sliced dill pickles, avocado mayonnaise, and beet ketchup.