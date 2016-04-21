Surprise Passover Guests with This Tasty Manischewitz Cocktail

Almost every Jewish holiday involves the imbibing of a sweet, kosher wine known as Manischewitz, but the libation holds extra importance on Passover, during which we celebrate our ancestors’ liberation. This year, once the Seder has commenced and the songs have been sung, surprise your guests with a Manischewitz cocktail.

Yes, you read that correctly. Amir Nathan, the general manager of trendy N.Y.C.-based Mediterranean eatery Timna, has created the ManhattanSchewitz in honor of the holiday, which will officially make this Passover different from all others. “This cocktail is a take on the classic Manhattan, with the Manischewitz stepping in for whiskey,” he says. “It’s sweet flavor is balanced out by Cardamaro Vino Amaro, Dolin dry vermouth, and Angostura bitters.” Read below for the recipe.

The ManhattanSchewitz

Ingredients

3/4 oz Manischewitz ($7; sherry-lehmann.com)

3/4 oz Cardamaro Vino Amaro ($19; drinkupny.com)

1 oz Dolin dry vermouth ($11; internetwines.com)

2 dashes bitters ($5; jet.com)

Luxardo cherries, for garnish

Directions

Stir together all ingredients and serve in a coupe glass.