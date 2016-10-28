You Can Now Have the Best Chocolate Chip Cookies Shipped to Your Door

Few things hit the spot quite like a chocolate chip cookie. Whether you prefer yours crispy or chewy, it's the ideal pick-me-up after a long day (or a short one—you don't need a reason to indulge). While everyone has a personal favorite recipe, sometimes, you just want instant satisfaction. Thankfully, Maman is here to help. The charming New York-based French bakery and café known for its insanely delicious cookies is now offering the cult-favorite dessert for shipping nationwide, just in time for National Chocolate Day (which is today, ICYMI).

What makes them so special, exactly? "They're crispy, chewy, sweet, salty, nutty, and oh-so-chocolatey," says chef and co-owner Elisa Marshall, who helms the chain with her husband, Benjamin Sormonte, and Michelin-starred chef Armand Arnal. The sought-after recipe is based on one her mother made when she was growing up in Toronto (psst, "maman" translates to "mother" in French). Plus, the cookies come in custom-made boxes decorated with Maman's trademark rose-and-peony print, rendering them the perfect gift. Because who wouldn't love a box of freshly baked cookies on their doorstep?

Order Maman's Famous Nutty Chocolate Chip Cookies now for $40/dozen at mamannyc.com. And if you want to keep the chocolate party going, the eatery is also launching a special drink, Panatea Matcha White Hot Coco, made with matcha, melted white chocolate, and almond milk, and topped with whipped cream and fresh coconut flakes, at all N.Y.C. locations starting Nov. 1. Drink your heart out.