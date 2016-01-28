Mardi Gras—the famous carnival held every year in New Orleans in honor of Fat Tuesday—is upon us. The raucous celebration lasts about a month, but is most heartily celebrated on Mardi Gras Day (Feb. 9), and the proceeding weekend. The festivities include drinking, dancing, donning costumes in the traditional purple, green, and gold, and--our favorite--consuming mass amounts of king cake.

For those unfamiliar with king cake, the sweet confection is made of French bread-like dough and topped with icing and lots of sugar. Each pastry, which is in the shape of a ring, contains a tiny plastic baby—some say that whoever finds the trinket has to purchase the next cake; others believe the prize makes you Queen or King of the party. Since many of us will be celebrating Mardi Gras from afar, we’ve created a list of the best places to order your own king cake online. Enjoy!

