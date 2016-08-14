Transform a Summer Lobster Roll Into a Cozy Fall Meal with This Easy Recipe

Nothing screams summer like a juicy lobster roll. Whether you take yours Connecticut style—presented warm and tossed with melted butter—or Maine style, which is served cold and mixed with mayo, these decadent pockets of goodness always hit the spot. But it's already mid-August, which means lobster roll season is coming to a close. Sad face.

Fortunately, there's a delicious way to transform this warm-weather staple into a cozy fall meal: just stuff that crustacean into a toasty grilled cheese sandwich. The Lobster Grilled Cheese recipe (below) comes from celebrated eatery Luke's Lobster, which has locations across the country, and is a cinch to whip up.

"At Luke's Lobster, we introduced a comfort-food spin on our roll, swapping the bun for bread and melting gruyere cheese among chunks of lobster knuckle and claw meat," says Luke's Lobster president Ben Conniff. "The earthy, nuttiness of the gruyère is an amazing counterpoint to the sweet flavor of the lobster, and its hot, melted-goodness is a great pick me up when the weather gets cold." Read on for all the gooey details.

Lobster Grilled Cheese

Ingredients

2 slices white pullman bread or sourdough bread

1/2 tbsp unsalted butter

About 1/2 cup cooking Maine lobster meat, torn into 1/2- to 3/4-inch chunks

Sliced Gruyère cheese

Fresh herbs of your choice (tarragon and/or chives are good options)

Fine sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Directions

1. Heat a 10-inch pan with a tight-fitting lid over medium heat. Butter one side of both pieces of bread. On the unbuttered side of one piece, lay a slice of cheese, then the lobster, then the herbs. Season with salt and pepper, then top with another slice of cheese. If you're using smaller cheese slices, just make sure you have some on both sides of the lobster.

2. Place the second slice of bread, buttered-side up, on top. Place the sandwich in the pan and cover.

3. Cook for about 2 minutes, until the cheese begins to melt. Flip the sandwich carefully; the cooked side should be golden brown. Cover the pan and cook the other side for about another minute, or until that side is also golden brown and the cheese is fully melted. Remove from the pan and cut in half (diagonally, of course) to serve.