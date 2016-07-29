5 Incredibly Mouthwatering Things We Want to Eat at Lollapalooza

It's been a long time coming, but Lollapalooza is finally upon us. And the annual four-day music festival has already transformed Chicago's Grant Park into a veritable mass of denim cutoffs, flash tats, and fringe. In addition to the impressive lineup (Radiohead, Ellie Goulding, and LCD Soundsystem will all be taking the stage), we can't stop ogling over the insanely delicious food offerings on-site, curated by newly-minted Top Chef judge Graham Elliot. From artisan hotdogs to the requisite slice of deep dish pizza, here are the five dishes (of the whopping 35 options) we're really salivating over.
1. WOW BAO
Tender, moist, and served on a pillowy soft bun, these steamed open-faced bao sandwiches—offered with your choice of glazed pork belly, sriracha chicken, or Szechwan beef—are the perfect on-the-go meal.
2. Lou Malnati's
It wouldn't be a trip to Chi-Town without indulging in a slice of deep dish pizza. With its thin flaky crust, vine-ripened tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and a special sausage blend, Lou Malnati's is a top-tier pick.
3. County Barbeque
Choose between traditional BBQ fare like smoked ribs or brisket, or this epic burger topped with pepper jack cheese, a fried onion ring, green tomato jam, and a sunny side up egg.
4. ORIGINAL RAINBOW CONE
Feast your eyes on this towering cone of rainbow goodness, topped with hefty scoops of chocolate, strawberry, Palmer House (translation: vanilla with cherry and walnuts), pistachio, and orange sherbet. Then Instagram it, of course.
5. Franks 'n Dawgs
These creative riffs on hotdogs, packed in buttery lobster rolls and loaded with everything from fried Brussels sprouts to truffle mac 'n' cheese, are a far cry from your average Chicago-style frank.