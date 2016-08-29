This Quinoa Is Almost Too Pretty to Eat

Quinoa, known for being a protein-packed, fiber-rich, and high in iron, has become a pantry staple in most of our homes. Paired with veggies, chicken, fish, and even eaten as a breakfast porridge, it’s hard not to love the supergrain. But it’s also easy to get tired of its bland beige appearance, which is why we were thrilled to stumble upon Pink Quinoa, a recipe from Jane Baxter’s and John Vincent’s new cookbook LEON Happy Salads ($15; amazon.com).

“Don’t worry, pink quinoa is not a new type of quinoa you haven’t heard of before. It’s pink because of the beetroot. It’s still trusty ol’ quinoa,” write Baxter and Vincent. Besides giving this dish a gorgeous hue, beetroot has been thought to improve blood flow and lower blood pressure, making Pink Quinoa both good looking and good for you. Baxter and Vincent add, “Beetroot can be cooked quickly by peeling, grating, and cooking in a little oil for 10 minutes.” Read on below for the recipe.

Pink Quinoa

Serves 1

Ingredients

9 oz cooked quinoa, cooled

3 1/2 oz cooked beetroot

2 tsp pomegranate molasses

Juice of 1/2 an orange

1 tbsp olive oil

1/2 a clove of garlic, crushed

1/4 pomegranate, seeds only

3 radishes, sliced

1/2 red onion, chopped

A pinch of sumac (a tangy Middle Eastern spice)

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Directions

1. Place quinoa in a bowl.

2. Make the beetroot dressing by blitzing the next 5 ingredients together using a stick blender, and season well.

3. Fold the dressing through the quinoa and add the rest of the ingredients.