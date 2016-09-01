9 Dessert Recipes That'll Make You Savor Every Last Bite of Summer

The end of summer is unfortunately upon us. And what better way to close out bikini season than to indulge in a smorgasbord of mouthwatering desserts that you may or may not have sworn off for months? Here, we rounded up our favorite sweet recipes—from berry tarts to blueberry lemon mousse cake—that are worth every calorie and carb, because you deserve it.
1. STRAWBERRY AND ALMOND TART
Strawberry season is almost over, which means it’s time to start simmering these beauties into sauces, muddling them in cocktails, and baking them into freshly made dough and crusts, ASAP. Take a page from food blogger and author Béatrice Peltre’s book—literally—with this simple strawberry and almond tart. Get the recipe here.
2. Clafoutis with Fresh Cherries
For one of the easiest desserts ever, try whipping up the clafoutis with fresh cherries from Plated: Weeknight Dinners, Weekend Feasts, and Everything in Between by Elana Karp and Suzanne Dumaine. "Clafoutis is a cross between a giant fluffy pancake and a French crêpe, filled with fresh cherries," they write. "Not too sweet, it can be served any time of day." Get the recipe here.
3. BLUEBERRY LEMON MOUSSE CAKE WITH SCENTED GERANIUM FLOWERS
Baking can be intimidating, sure, but not every recipe requires an oven. Cool down with this vibrant purple dessert by pastry chef Henrietta Inman featuring a whipped coconut cream filling. Get the recipe here.
4. RAW RASPBERRY TARTLETS IN MASON JAR LIDS
Calling all Pinners: These adorable raspberry tartlets from Three Times a Day ($25; amazon.com), a gorgeous cookbook from food bloggers Marilou and Alexandre Champagne, are raw, gluten-free, and sweetly served in tiny Mason jar lids. Get the recipe here.
5. Pear, Ginger, and Thyme Tarte Tatin
For the uninitiated, a tatin is an upside-down pastry in which the fruity filling is caramelized before it's baked. This variation on the classic French recipe, courtesy of Australian chef Guy Turland, swaps sliced apples for seasonal pears, zingy ginger, and aromatic thyme. Get the recipe here.
6. STRAWBERRY JAM CHEESECAKE BARS WITH BUCKWHEAT-ALMOND CRUST
These gluten-free bars from the new cookbook Modern Potluck: Beautiful Food to Share ($12; amazon.com) by Food & Wine editor Kristin Donnelly are the dinner party dessert you never knew you needed. Get the recipe here.
7. S'MORE SWIRL PIE
Deliciously sweet and gooey, this creative adaptation of the nostalgic dessert conjures up happy memories of lakeside bonfires at summer camp. Plus, it only requires five ingredients and can be made using a microwave and an oven. Pro tip: Refrigerate it overnight for an extra fudgy consistency. Get the recipe here.
8. FRESH THREE BERRY PIE
This tasty, no-bake treat dreamed up by chef Ron Silver of the N.Y.C. comfort food restaurant Bubby’s combines blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries in a homemade chocolate crust. Need we say more? Get the recipe here.
9. RASPBERRY CREAM TART WITH PISTACHIOS
Take full advantage of the sweet seasonal produce while you still can with this Instagram-worthy gluten-free raspberry cream tart, plucked from the pages of food blogger Samantha Seneviratne's new cookbook Gluten-Free for Good ($13; amazon.com). Get the recipe here.