You'll Want to Put This Tasty Queso Fundido On Everything

Guacamole and salsa are, without a doubt, two of the greatest condiments of all time. Eaten with chips, crudite, pretzels, or heaped on a corn tortilla, these spreads are an easy way to spice up a snack or meal. But there's a third Mexican dip that you should consider adding to your condiment rotation: queso fundido a.k.a. deliciously gooey melted cheese.

N.Y.C. Mexican eatery La Esquina serves a version that would taste good on just about everything. "What makes this queso fundido special are the layers of textures and flavors, the combination of the sweetness from the agave and spiciness from the chili powder, and the crunchiness of the roasted pumpkin seeds," says La Esquina chef Adrian Ramirez. "Serve it with a side of homemade corn tortilla chips or warmed corn tortillas." Read on below for the recipe.

Queso Fundido

Ingredients

4.4 oz Chihuahua cheese

16 oz roasted pumpkin seeds

5 tbsp organic agave

A sprinkle of chile de arbol powder ($4; mexgrocer.com)

1 lime wedge, for garnish

Directions

1. To prepare the pumpkin seeds: Place them in a flat pan and roast them at 350°F for about 8 minutes. Remove from the oven, then add 5 tbsp of organic agave.

2. To make the queso: Place the Chihuahua cheese in an iron skillet, then move the skillet into the oven for 10 minutes at 350°F.

3. Remove from the oven, and top with 1 tbsp of roasted pumping seeds. Sprinkle with chile de arbol powder and the juice of 1 lime wedge.