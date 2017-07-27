Jelly Belly and Krispy Kreme Just Launched the Sweetest Collaboration

Calling all sugar fiends! Jelly Belly has partnered with Krispy Kreme for a highly-anticipated line of donut-inspired candies. It will feature the pastry brand's most popular flavors: Original Glazed, Strawberry Iced, Glazed Blueberry Cake, Cinnamon Apple Filled, and Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles. Could it get any sweeter than that?

Fun fact: these beans won a very prestigious award in the candy world, so they must be good. At the Sweets and Snacks Expo in Chicago, the line won the Most Innovative New Product Award in the Non-Chocolate, Chewy category. Who even knew this was a thing? We agree, though: donut-flavored jelly beans are pretty dang innovative.

They're already sold out online, but will be back in stock on jellybelly.com come August 14th.