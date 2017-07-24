Kourtney Kardashian's $3 Secret to Maintaining a Flat Stomach and Nixing Cellulite

Fact, Kourtney Kardashian has always given us healthy-eating goals. From her guilt-free recipes to her detox plans, she's the queen of healthy habits in the Kardashian clan, and she's never been shy about revealing her secrets. This time, she's sharing her alternative to drinking coffee, and it also comes with some tummy-flattening benefits.

"Since I've stopped drinking coffee, green tea ($3; amazon.com) has been my go-to," Kardashian explains on her app and website. "I'll usually have a hot green tea in the late morning or early afternoon—even if it's hot outside." Not only is it a great substitute that doesn't put you on edge like coffee, but it's also a part of Kardashian's exercise routine. "Whenever I am trying to step up my workout regimen, I drink an extra iced green tea. I swear it makes my tummy flatter," Kardashian adds. "Also, green tea can help reduce the signs of cellulite."

The drink comes with some internal benefits, too. "The caffeine in green tea and matcha is delivered into your bloodstream much slower than with espresso or coffee, so it lasts longer, and I don't get jitters that come along with a coffee high," Kardashian says. "Also, green tea contains tons of natural antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that are said to prevent everything from premature aging to cancer.'

The best part about Kardashian's go-to drink: It's super affordable. Kardashian doesn't single out one particular brand. But you could pick up a 20 pack of Twinnings green tea from Amazon for only $3. We're definitely going to heat up a cup before the day is over.