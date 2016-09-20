14 of Kourtney Kardashian's Favorite Pantry Essentials for Healthy Eating

When it comes to eating habits among the Kardashian-Jenner clan, there are clear divides, a point driven home most recently by Khloé Kardashian. “We all have such different eating habits that sometimes when we’re trying to choose a restaurant I wonder if we’re even related,” she wrote in a blog post titled “My Sisters Diets Are Cray.”

With such a large family to contend with, it’s no surprise preferences abound. One thing’s for sure—big sis Kourtney is the most health-focused one. “Kourt only eats organic food and has pretty much convinced herself that she is allergic to dairy and gluten, too,” Khloé adds. “I always feel like I need to lock my pantry before she comes over so she doesn’t yell at me for what’s in it, LOL.”

Jokes aside, it’s clear the 37-year-old mother-of-three is serious about maintaining a regimented diet for her and her family. In the past, she's extolled the virtues of her go-to miracle food, among other health-food obsessions. She shared her recent experience transitioning to a mostly gluten- and dairy-free household on her site, which she admitted can be a challenge with little ones around. To offset some of the difficulty, she’s managed to keep her pantry stocked with the tastiest healthy options available.

VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian's Favorite Foods

Scroll through for some of her and her three kids’ favorite picks. Hey, if she’s looking and feeling this good lately, we’ll have whatever she’s having!