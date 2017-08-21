Kourtney Kardashian Reveals the Daily Detox Recipe That Jump-Starts Her Metabolism

Kourtney Kardashian is always putting us up on her healthy-eating tips. She's the reason why our kitchen cabinets are stocked up with Manuka Honey, and now we're excited to try her daily detox recipe. Of course, you should always check with your doctor before trying any new detoxes, even if they are as simple as the Kardashian's water-based formula.

"I have big pitchers at home infused with healthy ingredients," Kardashian explains on her app and website. "Studies show that drinking eight to 12 ounces of filtered water with fresh lemon first thing in the morning helps jump-start your metabolism and detox your body."

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Freshly squeezed lemons aren't the only thing that Kardashian infuses her water with. She also gives her immune system a boost with help from ginger and mint, which surprisingly taste amazing together. "When I make this water, the fresh flavors taste so good that I end up drinking even more throughout my day," says Kardashian.

VIDEO: 14 of Kourtney Kardashian's Favorite Healthy Snacks

You can trick your body into drinking more water with the yummy detox, too. All you eed are a few basic ingredients that you can quickly grab from your local market. Check out the exact ingredients that Kardashian drops into her water each morning below.