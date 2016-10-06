What Is a Kola Nut? Get the Lowdown on the Buzzy Cocktail Ingredient

This just in: There's something missing from your cocktail—and it comes from a tree in the African rainforest. It's called the kola nut—a bitter, brownish seed about the size of a chestnut that contains a healthy dose of caffeine—and it's a menu staple at Kola House, a newly-opened restaurant in New York City's trendy Meatpacking District.
We tapped mixologist Alex Ott for a cocktail recipe that incorporates the buzzy ingredient, and he turned us onto the "Curcuma" (named after a tropical Asian plant), which also calls for a dash of curry to help stimulate your appetite. "It's meant to be served as a complimentary shot to put you in the mood to eat," he tells InStyle.
Read on for the full breakdown. Bon appétit!
Curcuma
Serves: 1
Ingredients
1 1/2 oz of Svedka Clementine ($15; wineanthology.com)
2 oz of pear nectar
1 oz of mango nectar
2 pinches of mild curry
1/4 tsp of kola nut powder ($12; amazon.com)
1 oz fresh lemon juice
1 dash of beet juice
Lemon peel, for garnish
Directions
1. Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker filled with ice, shake vigorously, and strain into a classic coupe to induce appetite for waiting customers or as a refreshing companion for your appetizer.
2. For garnish, prepare a thin slice of lemon peel with a peeler. Take the flower cookie cutter and cut out the shape, provide incision and place on rim.