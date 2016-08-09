Did You See Kerry Washington's Epic Hamburger Cake?

Kerry Washington takes your grilled meat patties and raises you a giant hamburger cake:

Today was a day of straight chillin' and GRILLIN'. There's no such thing as too much BBQ right? Therefore... this is our cake!!!!!! Too much?!?!?! HAHAHAHAHA (chocolate cake and buttercream frosting) #viktorbenes A photo posted by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) on Aug 6, 2016 at 7:29pm PDT

Our September cover girl recently took to Instagram to share this impressive confection, which was created by renowned L.A.-based shop Viktor Benês Bakery. Benês is known for his unique masterpieces, which come in a variety of meticulously crafted shapes, including lady bugs and Barbie dolls. Washington's meat-inspired treat, which comes loaded with all the fixin's, was made with chocolate cake and buttercream frosting, and even features a side of "ketchup"-doused "fries."

RELATED: Kerry Washington: I Choose to Feel Optimistic, Because I Couldn't Get Out of Bed Otherwise

We might just have to give this baking challenge a shot...