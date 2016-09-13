Here's Where You Might Find Kendall Jenner Chowing Down During New York Fashion Week

As New York Fashion Week kicks into high gear, all eyes turn to the runways for next season’s biggest trends. Kendall Jenner, whose popularity in the modeling world is perhaps rivaled only by BFF and fellow It girl, Gigi Hadid, is always fun to watch for both her swagger and off-duty style. But believe it or not, off the catwalk, you may be surprised to know that this girl loves her food, too. Yes, that body, those abs, knows what’s good.
The 20-year-old recently took to her app to share her favorite places to chow down when visiting N.Y.C., and we found ourselves nodding in complete agreement with her picks. A girl after our own hearts! And while we’re pretty sure her enviable bod gets fueled with plenty of fruit, green veg, and lean proteins otherwise, it’s nice to know that one of the world’s highest-paid models knows exactly where to go when that pasta craving hits. Scroll through and save this list for the next time you find yourself looking for a place to nosh in N.Y.C.
1. Carbone
Carbone pays homage to red sauce joints everywhere, elevating the Italian-American classics we know and love. While the Spicy Rigatoni Vodka may enjoy the most popularity on social media, that’s not the only item Jenner craves. “Carbone has the best dishes—I love literally everything. The croutons on the Caesar salad are the best thing I've ever had!”
Carbone, 181 Thompson Street, carbonenewyork.com.
2. Serafina
Serafina’s menu is filled with trusted Italian standbys and with multiple locations across the country and even around the world, you can easily see why this place is one of Jenner’s trusted favorites. How can you go wrong with something so right?
Serafina, various locations, serafinarestaurant.com.
3. Mercer Kitchen
“At Mercer, I order the pasta with meatballs and the kale salad to start.” And it’s not just any pasta, either. Chef Jean-Georges's Mercer Kitchen smartly uses rigatoni, whose ridges and holes allow the smoked chili tomato ragu to cling on perfectly.
Mercer Kitchen, 99 Prince Street, themercerkitchen.com.
4. Juice Generation
“For casual, on-the-go food, I'm into Juice Generation near my apartment.” A little green juice will always right the previous night’s indulgences, amirite?
Juice Generation, various locations, juicegeneration.com.