Carbo-Load Like Kendall Jenner at Her Favorite Pasta Joints

For those who think models don't eat, Kendall Jenner would like to kindly set the record straight. The social media-savvy model, who has never been shy about proclaiming her fondness for cheeseburgers, recently took to her app to share the latest entry in her food diary: pasta, and lots of it.
Detailing her love for the classic Italian staple, Jenner confessed, “Seriously, there's nothing better than digging into a bowl of fresh, delicious spaghetti bolognese! And, when it comes to what type I order, I definitely don't discriminate, but anything with truffles is an added bonus.” The girl keeps up with carbs like we keep up with KUWTK.
1. Jon & Vinny's
"Jon & Vinny's is just over a year old, but it's already topping my list for pasta in the city. I just keep wanting to go back! I even went for lunch on my birthday. The cacio e pepe with fresh bucatini noodles is the besssst."
412 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, 323-334-3369; jonandvinnys.com
2. Il Pastaio
"Il Pastaio isn't just one of my favorite places to get pasta, but probably one of my favorite restaurants ever! Whenever Scott [Disick] and I are together, we go here, but my entire family loves it, too. The truffle garganelli is the most amazingly rich, buttery pasta ever."
400 North Canon Drive, Beverly Hills, 310-205-5444; giacominodrago.com
3. Trattoria Da Danilo
"Da Danilo is the tiniest little spot in Rome that's run by a mother-and-son duo. All the pasta is freshly made and tossed table-side in a hollowed-out wheel of pecorino-romano cheese."
Via Petrarca, 13, Rome; trattoriadadanilo.com
4. Roscioli
"Roscioli is a super cool restaurant and a high-end food market, but the spaghetti carbonara is reason enough to visit. An amazing little place with such high energy and the best, freshest food."
Via dei Giubbonari, 21/22, Rome; salumeriaroscioli.com