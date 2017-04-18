5 Places Kendall Jenner Goes to Get Her Grilled Cheese on

If there’s one thing we know for certain, it’s that Kendall Jenner, one of the hottest and most in-demand models of the moment, likes to chow DOWN. From pasta to sushi, pizza to burgers, the 21-year-old knows a good eat when she sees one. And considering the amount of the miles she’s accrued by now, we’ll take her word when it comes to the best eats across some of the world’s biggest cities.
This time? Grilled cheese. Yes, the comfort food staple beloved by Americans has enjoyed something of a gourmet renaissance, with metropolises like Paris and London jumping in with their tasty iterations. Whether you’re stateside or on the other side of the pond, Kendall’s got your covered.
Take notes on her favorite places for a solid grilled cheese, below.
1. Clementine (Los Angeles)
"Clementine is the cutest little breakfast and lunch spot near my old condo in L.A. Everything is amazing here, but the grilled cheese is so bomb (and kind of what they're known for). They have tons of different kinds, but the Classic Grilled Cheddar one can't be beat."
Clementine: 1751 Ensley Avenue, Los Angeles, C.A.; 310.552.1080; @clementinefoods
2. The Oaks Gourmet (Los Angeles)
"Served on cranberry-walnut bread with three different kinds of amazing cheeses from their cheese shop, The Oaks Gourmet knows how to do a grilled cheese right. This spot is the perfect place to grab food for a picnic before a show at the Hollywood Bowl."
The Oaks Gourmet: 1915 N Bronson Avenue, Los Angeles, C.A.; 323.871.8894; @theoaksgourmet
4. Kappacasein (London)
"I love strolling through London's open-air food markets and sampling everything. The one booth I always have to stop into at Borough Market is Kappacasein for the most amazing toastie (the British version of a grilled cheese!)."
Kappacasein Dairy: Borough Market; +44 7873 484930; @kappacasein
5. The Grilled Cheese Factory (Paris)
"Paris knows good cheese—which means their grilled cheese sandwiches are insanely good. The Grilled Cheese Factory is no exception—the sandwiches are simple but use the best cheese and the most delicious bread. Definitely a winner!"
The Grilled Cheese Factory: 9 Rue Jacques Cœur, 75004 Paris, France; +33 1 77 10 67 83; @tgcfactory