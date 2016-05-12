We Can't Stop Staring at Iron Chef Morimoto's 4-Ingredient Cocktail

Masaharu Morimoto, aka Iron Chef Morimoto, has a flair for presenting food—so it makes sense that his cocktails would look just as intriguing. This bright green "Moshi Moshi" drink, a new addition to the spring menu at the world-renowned Japanese chef's glam restaurant Morimoto Napa in Napa, Calif., gets its vibrant hue from Midori, the sweet, melon-flavored liqueur used for the base. "In Japan, 'Moshi Moshi' is used to say hello when answering the phone," Morimoto tells InStyle. "This cocktail answers spring's call with its bright flavor and festive color." Plus, it only requires four ingredients. Read on for the recipe.

Moshi Moshi

Ingredients

1 oz Midori® Melon Liqueur ($20; arlingtonwine.net)

1 oz Junmai sake ($10; liquorama.net)

1/2 oz fresh lemon juice

Splash of simple syrup

Directions

Combine ingredients in a mixing glass with ice and shake. Strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with a lemon peel.