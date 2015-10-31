InStyle Editors Share Their Favorite Cookbooks of All Time

"My sister-in-law, who is a chef (and the Executive Producer/Director of Trisha's Southern Kitchen on the Food Network) gave me this book a couple of years ago. It was written by a friend of hers and is filled with the most delicious and unexpected vegetarian recipes you could imagine. The photos are mouthwatering and it's easy to pull off these dishes, even if you are a novice chef like me. A friend of mine who is vegetarian liked the book so much, when she came to visit me, she 'borrowed' it indefinitely and I had to buy a new copy."

—Amy Synnott, Executive Editor

Feast: Generous Vegetarian Meals for Any Eater and Every Appetite ($24; amazon.com)