This Instant Coffee Actually Tastes Good—Cold or Hot 

I am a caffeine addict, and let’s say enough of a coffee-drinking aficionado to know that I prefer the smoother, less acidic taste of cold brew to regular iced coffee in the summer. That said, I don’t always have the time to wait for a cup that takes the entire night to brew myself. Nor do I fancy waiting in the excruciatingly long café lines of Manhattan’s morning rush hour(s). Here, to my utter delight enters Sudden Coffee.

They’re a brand that’s shaking up instant coffee tradition, one caffeine fix at a time. I was skeptical that pouring a tube of Sudden grounds into ice cold water and simply swirling for five seconds could yield anything but watery muck—but I stand corrected.

After years of suffering through instant mixes that are either far to bitter or far too tasteless to be considered true coffee at all, I’ve fallen for this instant cup-o-joe that’s actually drinkable. It’s better than drinkable; it’s well balanced (not too watery, not too sharp) and remarkably easy to make.

Courtesy

No more tracking down mason jars to contain my own cold brew concoctions. No more waiting in lines only to find that my order’s been mixed up with some froufrou Frappuccino. Just pour and stir. It’s that easy. And it’s delicious.

Their flavor secret? According to Sudden's website, their beans are hand-picked when ripe and roasted to a certain point, then freeze dried in small batches to preserve freshness. Other brands often over-roast their beans to cut costs, which creates a woody, burnt (read: bitter) taste.

I tried Sudden’s first custom blend “Helvetica,” a pleasant but powerful mix of Honduran and Columbian beans that produce chocolaty and zesty orange flavors respectively. I preferred the cold brew to any other concoction, though their standard hot coffee was standout, too.

Interested in tasting for yourself? Snag a trial subscription (2 cups for $6) or just dive in full monty into the Sudden Coffee Club (8 cups for $19 a month).