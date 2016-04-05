This Infused Water Recipe Will Actually Help You Lose Weight

Believe it or not, bikini season is upon us. Getting a little panicky? Same. Fortunately, we have two secret ingredients for helping shed our winter “coats” in a pinch: strawberry and basil.

“Through their rich provisions of essential nutrients including the B vitamins and vitamins A, C, E, and K, basil and strawberries not only support the proper absorption of essential minerals such as iron and calcium but also support the immune system, boost energy levels, and help maintain proper metabolic functions that improve weight loss,” writes Britt Brandon, certified personal trainer and fitness nutrition specialist, in her new book Infused Water: 100 Easy, Delicious Recipes for Detox, Weight Loss, Healthy Skin, Better Immunity, and More! ($10; amazon.com). “Add to those vitamins the healthy doses of iron, copper, magnesium, and calcium found in this drink, and you’ve got a prescription for improved protein synthesis that helps the body lose fat, build muscle, and have more energy.” Sounds easy enough, right? Try the recipe below.

Strawberry-Basil Water

Yields 1 liter

Ingredients

1 liter water

10 strawberries, tops removed and sliced

1/4 cup basil leaves, chopped

Directions

1. Prepare a pitcher or water-infuser product with 1 liter water.

2. Place the strawberries and basil inside the pitcher or water infuser’s canister.

3. Allow mixture to steep in the refrigerator or a cool, dark place for 4-8 hours. For best flavor and health benefits, consume within 24-48 hours.

Excerpted from Infused Water by Britt Brandon. Copyright © 2016 F+W Media, Inc. Used by permission of the publisher. All rights reserved.