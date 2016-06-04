Everything You Need to Make the Perfect Moscow Mule

Whether you find yourself at a trendy, upscale bar with leather upholstered stools, or a beer-soaked tavern in a seedy part of town, you can count on the fact that you’ll be able to order a Moscow Mule. Sure, one might be made with house-made ginger syrup, and the other with watered down ginger ale, but you’ll most definitely receive some combination of ginger, vodka, and lime.
Sweet, spicy, and a little tart, the Moscow Mule has experienced a major comeback. It’s typically served in a sleek copper mug topped with a mint sprig and lime wedge, sometimes touting a slender spoon or stirrer. This summer, sip it while roasting s’mores by a bonfire, or pair it with smoky, barbecued meats. Below is everything you’ll need for serving flawless Moscow Mules, plus a delicious recipe from renowned bartender Michael Neff of N.Y.C.-based Holiday Cocktail Lounge.
Mule 7000
Ingredients
2 oz High West Vodka 7000’ Peach ($37; winewisegreenwich.com)
1/2 oz Pickett's Ginger Beer Concentrate ($16; taldepot.com)
2 1/2 oz soda water
Juice of 1/4 lime
2 dashes Angostura Bitters ($6; jet.com)
Fresh peach or lime wedge, for garnish
Directions
Combine all ingredients in a tall glass full of ice. Stir very gently to combine. Garnish with a piece of fresh peach, if you have it, and a lime wedge if you don't.
-
1. Copper Moscow Mule Mugs
For an authentic yet polished look, pick up these 100% copper cups, which are faithful reproductions of the original 1946 Moscow Mule mug.
Available at food52.com | $63 for set of 4
-
-
3. Japanese Style Jigger
Plated in copper, this Japanese style jigger will ensure you make a perfect drink every time.
Available at cocktailkingdom.com | $20
-
4. Barspoon
This barspoon’s gorgeous copper plating is an elegant detail that won’t go unnoticed by your guests.
Available at cocktailkingdom.com | $26
-
-
6. Stainless Steel Straws
Lipstick-wearing guests will thank you for these reusable stainless steel straws.
Available at crateandbarrel.com | $7
-
7. Coasters
These pastel leather coasters scream summer.
Available at mollymdesigns.com | $45 for set of 4