How to Make Candy Sushi (Yes, You Read That Correctly)

If you live for crunchy tuna rolls, simple salmon sashimi, and seaweed cones filled to the brim with fresh fish and tobiko, you'll be thrilled to know that this Saturday is International Sushi Day. Like most food "holidays," it's unclear when or how this one began, but we're not asking any questions—we'll be too busy stuffing our faces with soy-sauce soaked rice and heaps of spicy ginger. To cap off the Japanese spread, we recommend indulging in more sushi...candy sushi, that is. The adorable treats sub in Rice Krispies Treat for savory rice, Fruit by the Foot for seaweed, and various sweets for fish and veggies. It's an excellent recipe to make with kids, but is definitely not restricted to the 10-and-under crowd.
Below, the step-by-step guide will teach you how to make candy nigiri (fish atop rice) and candy maki rolls (fish wrapped in rice and seaweed). You'll need one sheet of Rice Krispies Treat (we used the recipe on the back of the cereal box), which should be about 1/2-inch thick and cooled on a rimmed baking sheet; Fruit by the Foot or Fruit Roll-Ups; Swedish Fish; and any candy of your choice for the maki roll filling. Read on for the full set of instructions.
1. Step One
To make each piece of nigiri, you'll need one Swedish Fish, a Fruit by the Foot (or a slice of Fruit Roll-Up), and two small, rectangular pieces of Rice Krispies Treat. They should both be just slightly longer and wider than a Swedish Fish.
2. Step Two
To assemble, place one rectangle on top of the other, followed by the fish. Wrap the nigiri once with your "seaweed," making sure the seam is at the bottom of the stack.
3. Step Three
For the maki rolls, you'll need a large rectangular sheet of Rice Krispies Treat (roughly 6-8 inches wide and 8-10 inches long), Fruit by the Foot or Fruit Roll-Ups, and your filling of choice—we used Twizzlers Pull 'n' Peel, gummy worms, and green apple licorice.
4. Step Four
Lay your candy parallel to the top of the Rice Krispies Treat, leaving about an inch of space. Try to stack the candy of top of each other as opposed to placing them all side by side—this will make rolling easier. To begin forming the roll, lift the top piece of "rice" over the filling, simultaneously using your thumbs to keep the candy in place.
5. Step Five
Continuing to apply pressure with your thumbs, fold over the "rice" until you've created a full roll.
6. Step Six
Using a sharp knife, cut along the base of the Rice Krispies Treat to release the sushi, angling the knife toward the roll in order to eliminate any excess "rice."
7. Step Seven
If you're using Fruit by the Foot, beginning wrapping it tightly around the Rice Krispies Treat, one strip at a time. Try to keep all of the seams facing the same direction and avoid leaving spaces between the candy. If you're using Fruit Roll-Ups, wrap a single sheet tightly around the roll, using your knife to trim the excess.
8. Step Eight
Using the width of the Fruit by the Foot as a marker, beginning slicing your maki rolls. If you're using Fruit Roll-Ups, make each roll about an inch thick.
9. Step Nine
If the rolls aren't quite round enough, you can use your hands to mold them into the correct shape. Use a knife to trim any excess "rice" or "seaweed."
Enjoy!