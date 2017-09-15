The Hottest NYC Bars and Restaurants Are Joining Forces To Help Hurricane Victims On Sunday 9/24

Over the past few weeks, we've all watched helplessly as two deadly hurricanes ripped through Texas, Florida, and the Caribbean, leaving unprecedented destruction in their wakes. In times like these, most people want to give back in some way, but it can be overwhelming finding a way to do so that will actually make a difference. With so many different organizations out there, it can be hard to know exactly where your money will actually go.

If you live in New York City or have plans to travel there this weekend, here's a great way to help out that will benefit those affected by Harvey and Irma directly. Taking place next Sunday, Sept. 24 at Pier A Harbor House in Lower Manhattan, “NYC LOVES TX & FL” is a fundraiser being put on by New York's vast community of bars and restaurants who are coming together to help the cause. The tasting event will include many of the city's top chefs and most notable bartenders who will be serving up cocktails and small bites.

Some of the bars and restaurants you can expect to see are Basík, BlackTail, Boulton and Watt, Clover Club, Daddy-O, Dante, Drexler’s, Employees Only, FLAGSHIP Montauk, Ladybird, Leyenda, Llama Inn, Loverboy, Nitecap, Porchlight, Pouring Ribbons, Rosé Bar Provided by SevenFifty Daily, Suffolk Arms, Sundays in Brooklyn, Sweetwater Social, The Dead Rabbit, and The Raines Law Room, with more to be announced in the coming days.

There will also be a DJ, burlesque show, live acts, and even a silent auction featuring rare spirit collections, kayak trips, cocktail crawls, helicopter excursions, and multi-day vacations. 100% of proceeds raised by the entire event, including auction, will go directly to The John Besh Foundation, which is a 501(c)(3) organization established after Hurricane Katrina that provides crisis relief, scholarships, and financial aid in the wake of storms. The foundation has been on the ground in both Texas and Florida, helping to clear debris, rebuild damaged homes, and provide delicious meals from Chef Besh himself (below) to those in need.

By simply going out for a night of eating, drinking, and fun, you can help the victims of these two devastating hurricanes. Tickets are priced at $125 for VIP, which includes a vodka & oyster hour from 3 to 4 p.m., and $75 for General Admission from 4 to 8 p.m. They are available for purchase at the door, as well as online here.

Pier A Harbor House is located at 22 Battery Place.