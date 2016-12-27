Here's How You Can Score Free Starbucks This Holiday

For as fun as they are, the holidays can be pretty exhausting. It takes an extra dose of steam to make it through all of the holiday parties, family time, and celebrating. Luckily Starbucks is serving up exactly that this holiday season with its 10 Days of Cheer campaign.

Courtesy of Starbucks

For 10 days, from Dec. 23 to Jan. 2 (minus Christmas Day), select Starbucks stores will host Pop Up Cheer Parties where customers can enjoy free tall (12 oz.) handcrafted espresso beverages. For coffee novices, that's everything from Mochas to Flat Whites to the brand's signature holiday drinks like the Chestnut Praline Lattes. These Cheer Parties will pop up at 100 stores across the country per day, from 1 to 2 p.m.

The locations change daily so continue to check back here to find out where the Pop Up Cheer Parties are happening in each city.