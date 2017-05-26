Make A Splash This Summer With This Adorable Watermelon Keg 

This recipe originally ran on evite.com. Find it here.
When spring and summer heat up, the only thing better than a glass of our frosty Minty Melon Breeze drink is one that’s tapped from this adorable DIY watermelon keg! Perfect for a spring- or summertime celebration or other outdoor fête, this longtime Evite fave is stylish enough to work at a summery bridal shower thanks to some simple re-styling. Check out our updated take below on the original watermelon keg and cocktail, and add a splash of fun to your next get-together.
VIDEO: How To Make Frozen Watermelon Pops
Once your watermelon keg is complete, set it on the stand of a drink dispenser – if it’s wobbly, cut a thin slice from the bottom of the melon to even it out. Fill the keg with our delicious Minty Melon Breeze and serve with minted ice cubes.
Start inviting guests to your spring- or summertime celebration with the premium Evite invitation below or another one of our pool party invitations, BBQ invitations or summer party invitations.
Tools & Ingredients
10 lb. seedless watermelon
Sharp knife
Big Spoon
Sieve
Power Drill
3/4-inch hose bibb threaded faucet and 0-ring (that fits on the back of the faucet). Or try this
Drink-dispenser stand
RELATED: 3 Easy Watermelon Recipes To Cool Down This Summer
Directions
- Cut a hole at the top of your watermelon, jack o’ lantern style. Using a large spoon, scoop out the flesh of the watermelon and put some directly into your blender. Put the rest in a large bowl, and set aside.
- Drill a hole about 4 inches from the bottom of your watermelon, using a knife to slightly widen the hole so it’s just slightly smaller than your faucet.
- Place your O-ring on the back of your faucet and gently screw the faucet into the hole. Next, test your keg by filling it with water and using the faucet. NOTE: Our keg worked great with just the O-ring and faucet, but if you’re having trouble with the flow, we recommend adding an additional PVC faucet adapter that will screw into the back of the spout.