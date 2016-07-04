Making Your Own Sprinkles Is Surprisingly Easy—Here's the Recipe

Everything tastes better with sprinkles. It’s just a fact of life. The colorful confection adds the perfect amount of crunch and sweetness to ice creams, baked goods, and bon bons, and generally makes the whole eating experience a bit more fun. Chances are, you have a shaker of nonpareils hiding somewhere in your pantry, but did you know you can make your own? The process is surprisingly easy, as it only requires six ingredients and no baking time.

We snagged the recipe from Sohla and Ham El-Waylly, the husband-and-wife duo behind new Greenpoint, Brooklyn restaurant Hail Mary. The modern American diner’s menu gets a unique twist thanks to the pair’s heritage (Ham grew up in Qatar and Sohla is first-generation Bengali-American) and pulls from their experience working in renowned kitchens like Del Posto, Atera, and WD-50. Especially impressive is the dessert selection, which includes a variety of delectable pies, along with homemade versions of classic candy bars and Pop Tarts—covered in housemade sprinkles, of course.

Try making them for yourself using the recipe below. You could choose traditional hues, like rainbow or monochrome, or go crazy with purple ombré, seasonally-appropriate rosé pink, or the colors of your favorite sports team.

Evan Sung

Ingredients

4 cups powdered sugar

2 egg whites

1 tsp vanilla

2 tbsp rose water

1 tsp salt

Food coloring of your choice

Directions

1. Mix everything together until smooth.

2. Divide icing into several bowls and add desired food coloring to each bowl.

3. Put tinted icing into a pastry bag and snip off a tiny corner to get desired sprinkle width.

4. Pipe icing onto a parchment lined sheet tray in short lines about one inch long.

5. Leave overnight to dry.

6. Once dry, gently lift sprinkles off parchment using an offset spatula or thin kinfe.