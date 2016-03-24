The Perfect Easy Cocktail for a Springtime Brunch

A leisurely springtime brunch is one of our favorite ways to spend a Sunday, whether we’re celebrating a holiday or just soaking up the seasonal sunshine. This weekend, sub out traditional mimosas and Bloody Marys for a round of Hemsley Collins, a refreshingly light and pleasingly tart beverage from Good + Simple ($23; available for pre-order on amazon.com), the newest cookbook from popular food blogging duo Hemsley + Hemsley. Hosting a sizable crowd? Prepare a batch ahead by mixing all of the ingredients but the sparkling water. Serve alongside chocolate drizzle coconut macaroons for a sweet and easy spread. Try the recipe below.

Hemsley Collins

Serves 2

Ingredients

1.7 oz vodka

1½ oz lemon juice

4 tsp raw honey

Thin lemon slices

5 oz sparkling water, divided

Fresh mint sprigs, for garnish

Directions

1. Shake vodka, lemon juice, and honey in a cocktail shaker (or skip the vodka for a mocktail).

2. Pour into two ice-filled glasses. Add lemon slices and sparkling water, gently stir, and garnish with mint.