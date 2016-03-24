The Perfect Easy Cocktail for a Springtime Brunch

It may come as a shock to many folks that Republican nominee Donald Trump does not drink alcohol. At least, that's what he told Fox News reporter Megyn Kelly in a televised interview earlier this summer. In the spirit of bipartisan beverages, we present this effervescent and pleasingly tart mocktail, which can be prepared in batches ahead of time by mixing all of the ingredients but the sparkling water. Get the recipe here.

Johnny Miller
Sydney Mondry
Mar 24, 2016 @ 5:15 pm

A leisurely springtime brunch is one of our favorite ways to spend a Sunday, whether we’re celebrating a holiday or just soaking up the seasonal sunshine. This weekend, sub out traditional mimosas and Bloody Marys for a round of Hemsley Collins, a refreshingly light and pleasingly tart beverage from Good + Simple ($23; available for pre-order on amazon.com), the newest cookbook from popular food blogging duo Hemsley + Hemsley. Hosting a sizable crowd? Prepare a batch ahead by mixing all of the ingredients but the sparkling water. Serve alongside chocolate drizzle coconut macaroons for a sweet and easy spread. Try the recipe below.

RELATED: This Simple Recipe Transforms Turnips Into a Delicious Dish

Hemsley Collins

Serves 2

Ingredients

1.7 oz vodka
1½ oz lemon juice
4 tsp raw honey
Thin lemon slices
5 oz sparkling water, divided
Fresh mint sprigs, for garnish 

RELATED: Aren’t These the Chicest Paper Plates You’ve Ever Seen?

Directions

1. Shake vodka, lemon juice, and honey in a cocktail shaker (or skip the vodka for a mocktail).

2. Pour into two ice-filled glasses. Add lemon slices and sparkling water, gently stir, and garnish with mint.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!