The Perfect Easy Cocktail for a Springtime Brunch

A leisurely springtime brunch is one of our favorite ways to spend a Sunday, whether we’re celebrating a holiday or just soaking up the seasonal sunshine. This weekend, sub out traditional mimosas and Bloody Marys for a round of Hemsley Collins, a refreshingly light and pleasingly tart beverage from Good + Simple ($23; available for pre-order on amazon.com), the newest cookbook from popular food blogging duo Hemsley + Hemsley. Hosting a sizable crowd? Prepare a batch ahead by mixing all of the ingredients but the sparkling water. Serve alongside chocolate drizzle coconut macaroons for a sweet and easy spread. Try the recipe below.
Hemsley Collins
Serves 2
Ingredients
1.7 oz vodka
1½ oz lemon juice
4 tsp raw honey
Thin lemon slices
5 oz sparkling water, divided
Fresh mint sprigs, for garnish
Directions
1. Shake vodka, lemon juice, and honey in a cocktail shaker (or skip the vodka for a mocktail).
2. Pour into two ice-filled glasses. Add lemon slices and sparkling water, gently stir, and garnish with mint.