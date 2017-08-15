The Healthy Snacks Khloé Kardashian Keeps on Hand to Help Fight Cravings

It's no secret that Khloé Kardashian goes hard in the gym. Have you seen some of her workout videos? Insane. And she's doubling up on the good habits by making sure she's refueling her body with healthy foods. But it hasn't always been easy for Kardashian to make nutritous eating decisions, especially when cravings attack in between meals.
"God knows I've really changed the way I eat on a daily basis and my entire approach to healthy living, but snacks are consistently tricky," she reveals on her app and website. "Whether I'm traveling or just have a busy day on the go, I've learned that keeping healthy snacks in my purse, travel bag, or my car (and even around my house for those moments of weakness!) is important to staying on track."
We feel you, Khloé. The temptation to pig out on unhealthy snacks is beyond real. But we can all make sure we stay focused by keeping Kardashian's favorite, healthy goodies on hand.
1. BELVITA BLUEBERRY BREAKFAST BISCUITS
These yummy biscuits will give you four hours of nutritious, steady energy.
$16 (6 pack)
2. MAMA CHIA GREEN MAGIC CHIA SQUEEZE
A 70-calorie snack that fuels you with essential Omega-3s, protein, and fiber.
$7 (4 count)
3. RISE CHOCOLATEY ALMOND PROTEIN BAR
With 17 grams of protein and a chocolatey taste, this is perfect for that sweet tooth.
$25 (12 count)
4. SABRA ROASTED RED PEPPER HUMMUS SNACK (WITH PRETZELS)
This is literally two snacks in one—and has ZERO cholesterol!
$2
5. ATHENOS WHOLE WHEAT BAKED PITA CHIPS
$50 (12 pack)