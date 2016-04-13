Make a Healthy Ice Cream Sundae by Switching Up This One Ingredient

Given the recent rise of dairy-less milk alternatives like hemp, almond, and coconut, it’s no surprise that some of our favorite creamy treats are getting the same lactose-free treatment. Victory Garden, an artisanal ice cream and soft serve shop based in N.Y.C., serves up scoops made with locally sourced goat milk, which is lower in fat than cow's milk while maintaining its nutritional value. It’s also rich in healthy antimicrobial fatty acids, and a great source of iron, calcium, protein, and potassium. Victory Garden is known for its funky flavors (like Coachella Date and Honey Lavender), and recently unveiled a collection of tasty springtime sundaes—and we got our hands on the how-tos for two of their signature creations. Each recipe serves six, so gather your friends and throw a seasonal sundae party sans guilt.

RELATED: April Showers Bring May Flowers—and This Elderflower Cocktail Recipe

Cheesecake Sundae

Courtesy of Victory Garden

Serves 6

Ingredients

For the Base

Bahh-Nilla! Goat Milk Gelato ($10; victorygardennyc.myshopify.com)

For the Poached Rhubarb

1 ½ lbs rhubarb trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces

1 ½ cups sugar

1 vanilla bean, split and scraped (or 1 tsp vanilla extract)

1 lemon, juiced

For the Strawberry Sauce

4 cups strawberries

1 ½ cups sugar

1 tsp lemon juice

For the Graham Crust

1 box of graham crackers

1 8-oz log of goat or cow butter, melted and cooled

4 tbsp of sugar

Directions

1. To make the poached rhubarb: Combine the water and sugar in a saucepan and bring to simmer. Add the vanilla and lemon juice. Simmer until the mixture becomes syrupy, about 5 minutes. Add the rhubarb in batches and poach for about 5-8 minutes, or until it is just tender, but not falling apart. Remove from the syrup and place into a heatproof bowl or container. Continue poaching until all of the rhubarb is poached. Once the rhubarb is all poached, reduce the syrup until thick. Carefully add any syrup that collects around the poached rhubarb back into the syrup. Once it is nice and thick, pour it over the rhubarb. Allow to cool completely for the sundae. Remove and rinse the vanilla bean—you can reuse this for another recipe.

2. To make the strawberry sauce: Hull the strawberries and roughly chop. Simmer in a medium-sized saucepan with the sugar and a touch of water, stirring often. Once the strawberries are cooked through and the sauce is thick, remove from the heat. Blend in a blender on low just to break up the berries.

3. To make the graham cracker crust: Put the grahams in a food processor and blend until they are fine crumbs. Add the sugar and pulse until the sugar is combined. Add the goat butter and pulse until the mixture starts to come together. Transfer to a bowl.

4. To assemble the sundae: Divide the graham crust between the 6 bowls. Scoop ice cream on top of the graham crusts. and then spoon the poached rhubarb all around. Drizzle the strawberry sauce on top and then garnish with some more of the graham crust.

RELATED: 4 Double-Tap Worthy Food Items Trending at New York’s Smorgasburg

Sesame Mucho, Miso Lovely Sundae

Courtesy of Victory Garden

Serves 6

Ingredients

For the Base

Chocolate Goat Milk Gelato ($9; victorygardennyc.myshopify.com) and/or Salted Caramel Goat Milk Gelato ($10; victorygardennyc.myshopify.com)

For the Miso Caramel

2 cups sugar

3/4 cup goat milk half and half

2 tbsp white miso

4 tbsp unsalted goat butter

1/2 vanilla bean, split and scraped, or 1 tsp vanilla extract

For the Sesame Miso Brownies

1 batch of your favorite brownie mix

2 tbsp toasted sesame seeds

2 tbsp white miso

For the Halva Cream

1 cup goat milk half and half

1/2 cup halva (a sweet, tahini-based confection)

Directions

1. To make the miso caramel: Put the sugar in a small, heavy bottomed saucepan. Add just enough water to wet the sugar completely. Bring the sugar to a boil on high heat. Cook, without stirring, until a deep amber caramel forms. Use a wet pastry brush to brush down any sugars that start to crystallize on the side of the pan. Remove the pan from the heat and carefully whisk in the half and half, miso, butter, and vanilla bean or extract. Carefully pour into a clean glass jar and allow to cool to room temperature. Rinse and dry the vanilla bean and reserve for another use.

2. To make the sesame miso brownies: To your favorite brownie batter, add toasted sesame seeds to the dry ingredients, and white miso to the wet ingredients. Omit any other additions you might use, except vanilla.

3. To make the halva cream: Heat up the goat milk half and half in a small saucepan. Add the halva and whisk gently until broken up and melted. Cool completely.

4. To assemble the sundae: Divide the ice cream into 6 bowls. Top with miso caramel, diced sesame miso brownies, and halva cream.