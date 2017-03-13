Ice Cream That Is Actually Healthy for You? Yes, Please

With warmer months ahead, the craving for ice cream is real. But unfortunately, so is the craving for a hot beach body.

Whether you're training for your next marathon, or just working out to feel A+ on the beach this summer, there's really no reason why you can't enjoy your favorite frozen treat. With high-protein options and dairy milk substitutes, you can enjoy ice cream, gelato, fro-yo, or whatever sweet frozen treat suits your fancy, without the guilt.

From the cult-favorite Halo Top, to the lesser known Cado (which is made from, you guessed it—avocados!), you can find the perfect sweet treat for your vegan, dairy-free, gluten-free, or whatever other dietary restrictions you may have.

Check out our favorites below. I scream for (healthy) ice cream!