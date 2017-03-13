Ice Cream That Is Actually Healthy for You? Yes, Please

With warmer months ahead, the craving for ice cream is real. But unfortunately, so is the craving for a hot beach body.
Whether you're training for your next marathon, or just working out to feel A+ on the beach this summer, there's really no reason why you can't enjoy your favorite frozen treat. With high-protein options and dairy milk substitutes, you can enjoy ice cream, gelato, fro-yo, or whatever sweet frozen treat suits your fancy, without the guilt.
VIDEO: Jessica Seinfeld's Peanut Butter Banana Ice Cream
From the cult-favorite Halo Top, to the lesser known Cado (which is made from, you guessed it—avocados!), you can find the perfect sweet treat for your vegan, dairy-free, gluten-free, or whatever other dietary restrictions you may have.
Check out our favorites below. I scream for (healthy) ice cream!
1. Halo Top
You've most likely heard about Halo Top by now, and if you haven't then get to your local supermarket ASAP because this ice cream is worth running for. It's a healthy, all-natural ice cream that is low-calorie, but maintains a thick and creamy texture like any other regular ice cream. Any entire pint of Halo Top is only 240 calories. I'll pause, while you pick your jaw up off the floor.
The brand is always introducing unique (and ridiculously delicious) flavors such as lemon cake, sea salt caramel, oatmeal cookie, and so much more. And if you need any more reason to head out to the store and buy a pint (or five), Karlie Kloss recently admitted that she's obsessed with Halo Top. Supermodel-approved.
2. Enlightened
Enlightened ice cream is fairly new to the scene, but definitely does NOT disappoint. Packed with protein and fiber but low on calories, fat, and sugar, you can enjoy the numerous flavors with zero remorse. Originally starting with seven flavors such as frozen hot cocoa and fan-favorite, peanut butter chocolate chip, the brand recently introduced seven brand new flavors like cold brew coffee, birthday cake, bananas Foster, and more. Additionally, Enlightened ice cream is kosher, gluten-free, and great for diabetics due to the low sugar levels. It's almost too good to be true.
3. Arctic Zero
Arctic Zero is a great alternative to traditional ice cream. Dubbed a "fit frozen dessert," the brand doesn't have milk cream or fat, but instead is based on whey protein. The treat is perfect for those who are lactose-free or maintaining a low sugar/fat diet.
Arctic Zero uses natural sweeteners, but you definitely can't tell when you're digging into one of their (only 150-calorie!) pints. With unique flavors like snickerdoodle dandy and rocky road trip, the entire Arctic Zero experience is fun and delicious.
4. Cado
Perhaps the most unique healthy ice cream brand we came across was Cado. Cado is the first brand of avocado-based non-dairy ice cream. Yes, you read that right.
Cado's products are certified organic, vegan, gluten-free, and dairy-free with the popular fruit being the base of the creamy treat. But don't worry - the ice cream doesn't taste like a bowl of guacamole. It currently comes in three (non-avocado tasting) flavors, mint chip, deep dark chocolate, and simply lemon with more flavors in the works.
5. Forte Gelato
Technically not an ice cream, Forte Gelato still had to make our list because it's a great option for a healthy cold treat. Different from most gelato, the brand has five times the amount of protein as the average gelato and significantly less fat. Aside from those obvious benefits, Forte also is exceptionally natural using only rBST-free milk, rBST-free cream, organic agave nectar instead of corn syrup, and cage-free egg yolks instead of stabilizers.
But most importantly, Forte comes in four delicious flavors—Madagascar vanilla, cocoa from Holland, refreshing candied ginger, and brewed espresso.
6. Julie's Organic
Julie's Organic has a number of different sweet treats that are organic, non-GMO, and extremely tasty. They have great pints of ice cream and sorbet, but their desserts don't stop there. The brand also has ice cream and sorbet bars and the classic ice cream sandwich. It's basically like transporting back to your childhood, with a healthier, more organic treat. Sounds perfect to us.
7. Luna and Larry's Coconut Bliss
Luna and Larry's Coconut Bliss ice cream is made with—you guessed it—coconut milk! This is one of the best choices of ice cream brands for those who are vegan, gluten-free, paleo, or lactose-free. The company holds sustainability dear to their heart and takes special care in where their ingredients come from. But aside from all that, the creamy, delicious ice cream comes in a number of awesome flavors like cinnamon chocolate fusion, and salted caramel and chocolate.
8. So Delicious
So Delicious is a brand whose title does not lie. They create a number of options for dairy-free desserts including ice creams made with coconut milk, cashew milk, almond milk, and soy milk. No matter what your dairy milk substitute is, you can find a delicious frozen treat that's perfectly suited for you. Delicious flavors include mocha almond fudge, cherry amaretto, and dark chocolate truffle. We're all in.